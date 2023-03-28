The European Union designated the Utrecht region as the most economically competitive area in Europe. A delegation from Utrecht received the Regional Competitiveness Index (RCI) prize in Brussels on Monday afternoon, an award that is given once every three years.

Utrecht beat out more than 230 other regions across Europe, including some in the Netherlands, to take the 2023 award, the EU judged. Last time, Utrecht shared second place with London, with both beaten by the greater Stockholm region. All Dutch regions scored relatively well this year.

The EU came to its conclusion based on seventy indicators. The attractive business climate due to the presence of care and knowledge institutions, the strong position for innovation and a healthy labor market for young people and women played a major role.

“As the province of Utrecht, we are of course very proud of this. The Utrecht region is a very attractive area; students like to live and work here for a reason," said Hans Oosters in Brussels. Oosters holds the title of King’s Commissioner for the Province of Utrecht.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte also sent a message praising Utrecht. "A strong economy, good cooperation between governments and the business community and an attractive climate for innovative entrepreneurs: it is all important for the future of the Netherlands and Europe. The Utrecht region has shown how their approach is successful. A wonderful result."