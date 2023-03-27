A massive transport strike in Germany on Monday also impacts air and rail traffic in the Netherlands. Schiphol Airport reported dozens of canceled flights, and NS said several international trains aren’t running on Monday.

Schiphol reported 48 canceled departures and 48 canceled arrivals from airlines, including KLM, Lufthansa, and Eurowings. Many Lufthansa passengers, especially those flying to Munich or Frankfurt, are transfer passengers connecting to other destinations from those airports. The strike, therefore, impacts more Dutch travelers than those with Germany as their destination.

NS reported that no international trains are running between Hengelo and Bielefeld, Venlo and Dusseldorf, Arnhem and Emmerich and Basel, Heerlen and Herzogenrath and Aachen, and Bad Nieuweschans and Weener and Leer. Buses will be able to transport some passengers on the Hegelo-Bielefeld and Amsterdam CS-ArnhemCS-Emmerich-Basel SBB routes. Still, NS warned travelers to check their travel planners before departing.

Some 2.5 million German transport workers on the railway, regional public transport, and airports are striking for higher wages on Monday. Air traffic to and from almost all German airports halted at midnight, according to ANP. The employees of the rail company Deutsche Bahn are also on strike, as are the employees working in regional public transport in many German regions. The German authorities also expect chaos on the roads as public transport users turn to their cars to commute on Monday.