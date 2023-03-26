Four Dutch people were killed and one person was injured in a bizarre crash involving three Porsches with Dutch license plates on a soaking wet stretch of Germany’s A3 motorway near Cleves on Sunday morning. One woman, a 37-year-old, was killed in the crash along with three men aged 39, 42 and 56, German police confirmed.

“A car driver had apparently first lost control of his vehicle and had an accident,” police investigators said, adding that it was in a “rain-soaked road.” The driver, 42, and passenger, 37, freed themselves from the Porsche Cayman, which came to rest in a ditch. The 39-year-old pulled over to help, and stood with them on the motorway shoulder, when they were struck by an approaching Porsche 911, instantly killing the two people in their thirties.

The 56-year-old victim was driving the third car. He and the 42-year-old died at an area hospital. One of the occupants of the third Porsche, which struck the crash barrier, suffered minor injuries.

The three sports cars raced across the border during rainy weather. The accidents happened at the Elten - Beek exit, close to the border with the Netherlands.

The motorway section where the collision occurred was closed in the direction of Oberhausen until early Sunday evening. The Dutch A12 motorway changes into Germany’s A3 at the border, which extends to the Austrian border at Passau 769 kilometers further.