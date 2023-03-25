The meteorological institute KNMI expects severe squalls in the coastal provinces and Zuid-Limburg from 11 a.m. on Saturday. Therefore, the KNMI has declared a code yellow.

Starting this forenoon, severe squalls up to about 80 km/h are possible in the coastal provinces. Also in Zuid-Limburg, squalls are expected from 1 p.m., according to the meteorological institute. The winds will come from the southwest, the KNMI says.

In addition to Zuid-Limburg, this also affects Zeeland, Zuid- and Noord-Holland, Friesland and Flevoland, as well as the Wadden Islands. In the course of the afternoon, the squalls will decrease again.

However, traffic and outdoor activities may be affected.