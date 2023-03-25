Saturday, 25 March 2023 - 08:43
Code yellow for squalls along the coast and in Zuid-Limburg
The meteorological institute KNMI expects severe squalls in the coastal provinces and Zuid-Limburg from 11 a.m. on Saturday. Therefore, the KNMI has declared a code yellow.
Starting this forenoon, severe squalls up to about 80 km/h are possible in the coastal provinces. Also in Zuid-Limburg, squalls are expected from 1 p.m., according to the meteorological institute. The winds will come from the southwest, the KNMI says.
In addition to Zuid-Limburg, this also affects Zeeland, Zuid- and Noord-Holland, Friesland and Flevoland, as well as the Wadden Islands. In the course of the afternoon, the squalls will decrease again.
However, traffic and outdoor activities may be affected.
Reporting by ANP and NL Times