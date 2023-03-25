According to the government, the industry must become more sustainable more quickly. To play a guiding role in this, a national program has been drawn up by Ministers Micky Adriaansens (Economy), Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy) and State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (Infrastructure). This way, there will also be more cohesion between the many initiatives that already exist or are being prepared.

By bringing all parties together through the program, "we make better decisions faster and make sure they are implemented in the right way and in the right order," Adriaansens says. She points out that large companies today sometimes wait to make plans and investments for greater sustainability because it's not clear whether enough grid capacity or green energy will be available. At the same time, grid operators often want to know first how much money will be needed to build the new infrastructure, she says.

The government is initially focusing on the five regions where there are many industrial companies: Noord-Holland, the North Sea Canal area, Rotterdam-Moerdijk, Zeeland-West-Brabant, and Chemelot in Limburg. By adapting to the new networks, large profits can be made quickly there, which in turn should attract many green companies.

Furthermore, the Royal Netherlands Chemical Industry Association (VNCI) is pleased that the government is focusing on accelerating sustainability. According to chairman Paul de Krom, companies' plans are ready, but there are obstacles to implementation. "Sustainability requires electricity, for example, but the grid is full." He says it also depends on the availability of green energy and licensing. Therefore, the government wants to make licensing faster.

Also the Chemelot industrial park in Geleen says it is interested in working together to make the industry more sustainable. According to Chemelot, replacing fossil fuels such as gas with sustainable alternatives "requires a huge effort."

The technology industry trade association FME also supports the government's plan. A spokesperson says it is pleased to see permits issued more quickly, but lacks clarity for the parties involved.