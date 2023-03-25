A 67-year-old woman and her dog were killed in a fatal collision on the IJmuiderstraatweg in IJmuiden on Friday night, the police reported. Three suspects reported to the police station shortly after the accident. They are two men aged 22 and 18 from IJmuiden and a 19-year-old man from Heemskerk.

The three suspects reportedly drove on after the collision. They are still in custody and police are investigating their role in the death of the 67-year-old.

The woman's dog was also killed in the accident. However, it is still unclear exactly how the accident happened. Around 10:50 p.m., the police received a report, after which emergency services arrived on the scene. They tried to revive the victim, but she died on the spot.

The police later found the car in which the suspects may have been driving at the time of the accident on Schiplaan in IJmuiden. The vehicle was impounded and included in the investigation.