More than 340 municipalities in the Netherlands are against continuing to implement the energy surcharge for low-income households for the Cabinet. Municipalities are not national implementing organizations and therefore the energy surcharge should again be paid by the government starting next year, argued the Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG). Furthermore, VNG claimed that the regulation would put too much strain and burden on their employees, De Stentor reports.

In order to ease the pain of high (energy) prices for low-income households even after 2023, the Cabinet considered the possibility of introducing an energy surcharge. VNG welcomed a letter from Parliament in late February stating that the Cabinet is considering regulating this energy surcharge through the allowance system.

With the help of the energy surcharge, a maximum of 800,000 households will receive a subsidy for the sharp rise in energy costs. Until now, the Dutch municipalities have been responsible for implementing the subsidy for the state. In 2022, the surcharge was 800 euros and this year it increased to 1300 euros. Overall, more than 850 million euros were made available for the scheme last year, according to De Stentor.

However, VNG does not support this intention because the municipalities believe that there is no longer a crisis and because VNG believes that a national policy of lasting revenues on the part of the government is necessary. VNG emphasized that municipalities are a co-government, but with their own local role for residents in a weak position. "Municipalities should not be used as national implementing agencies," VNG wrote to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW).

Furthermore, VNG does not think it is realistic to expect municipalities to implement the scheme a third time after the energy crisis in 2022 and 2023. After all, it is a temporary regulation that also means a lot of work for the municipalities, VNG stated.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment said that the ministry has taken note of VNG's letter and stresses that it is not at all certain whether there will be another energy surcharge in 2024. According to the spokesperson, the surcharge is an effective measure that has reached many people. Ministry officials are looking into the possibility of a possible surcharge in 2024, which will be regulated nationwide, taking into account citizens' income and energy label or consumption.