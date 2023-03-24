A total of ten flights either to or from Eindhoven Airport were cancelled or relocated on Saturday, because climate activists from Extinction Rebellion plan to stage a demonstration at the airport. Several hundred supporters may participate. Their exact plans had not been revealed as of Friday afternoon.

Eindhoven Airport already warned that the demonstration could have consequences for the journey to, from or via the airport. The Transavia flight to Salzburg and back has been cancelled. The flight to Palma de Mallorca and back was rescheduled for Sunday. The flight to Gran Canaria will depart from Schiphol instead of Eindhoven, and the return will also arrive at Schiphol. The flight from Seville will instead land at Rotterdam The Hague Airport, and the flight to the Portuguese city of Faro will also depart from Rotterdam. An aircraft from Alicante will also land in Rotterdam on Saturday, and then will depart from Rotterdam back to Alicante.

The other airlines flying to and from Eindhoven on Saturday are TUIfly, Ryanair, Wizz Air and Pegasus. It is not yet known whether they will also cancel or move flights.

Extinction Rebellion previously said it expected about five hundred demonstrators to take part in the demonstration. The protest will take place on the boulevard next to the terminal from noon to 1:30 p.m., according to Extinction Rebellion.

A spokesperson for the climate movement did not rule out the possibility that participants will enter the airport grounds, which is what happened at a previous protest at Schiphol Airport. "But to be honest, that doesn't seem very sensible to me; this is military terrain."

At the beginning of November, demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace climbed over the fence at Schiphol to the area where private airplanes were stationed. The group assembled under several airplanes and chained themselves to jets to prevent the aircraft from taking off.

Police detained hundreds of activists.