The revised system for taxing savings and investments will likely be delayed by another year. The planned introduction date of 1 January 2026 for the new tax in box 3 is practically unfeasible, State Secretary Marnix van Rij for Fiscal Affairs told NRC.

The Netherlands needs to implement a new savings tax system because the Supreme Court scrapped the existing system at the end of 2021. The current system taxed savers on an estimated yield on their savings, resulting in many paying more tax than they should have. The new system should tax the actual yield on savings and investments.

The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, will debate the topic in early May. “To be very honest: if the bill is there this summer, and we also want to do an internet consultation, and if you then allow a year and a half for the legislative process, it will be very complicated to achieve 1 January 2026,” Van Rij told the newspaper. “Because you also need another year and a half for the implementation.”

According to that schedule, the new savings tax can only be introduced in 2027 at the earliest. Van Rij stressed that the new system would require broad support. “You can’t rush a new system for taxing savings.”