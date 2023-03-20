About 30 Ministers of Justice are gathered in London to discuss how they can support the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, particularly support for the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine, monetary support, and more people and equipment. British Minister of Justice Dominic Raab and his Dutch counterpart Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius organized the conference. The Netherlands will contribute another 1 million euros to the ICC, the Dutch Minister announced there.

According to the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security, one of the topics on the agenda is the collection of evidence of war crimes in Ukraine. The Netherlands has already contributed to this in the form of investigation teams from the Koninklijke Marechaussee. Minister Yeşilgöz-Zegerius said she wants to provide more support with other countries. The attendees are mainly Ministers from Europe, but also from elsewhere in the world. The chief prosecutor of the ICC, Karim Khan, and representatives of the Ukrainian government will also speak.

“The United Kingdom, together with the rest of the international community, will provide the International Criminal Court with the money, people, and expertise it needs to ensure that justice is done,” UK Minister Raab said. Raab also pledged an extra million pounds, over 1.1 million euros, for the ICC this year.

The Ukrainians deserve justice, Yeşilgöz-Zegerius added. “The Ukrainians have repeatedly shown that they have the last word on their future. They may be hardened but can never be broken. They may be angry and frustrated, but they can not be defeated.”

The Netherlands will contribute another million euros to the ICC to support the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine, Yeşilgöz-Zegerius announced. Half of the money is intended to assist victims and witnesses of sexual violence and violence against children, among others. With the remaining 500,000 euros, the ICC can enable other countries to contribute to the investigation through manpower and expertise. According to the Ministry, the amount is in addition to the previously promised 2 million euros and the Koninklijke Marechaussee team the Netherlands already sent to Ukraine.

On Friday, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin and senior Russian government official Maria Lvova-Belova. The ICC suspects them of committing war crimes by deporting children from Ukraine. Many of the children were allegedly taken to Russia. The ICC is investigating possible war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Ukraine since 21 November 2013.

The International Criminal Court is located in The Hague. Russia does not recognize it.