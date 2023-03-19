Sint Maarten Member of Parliament Rolando Brison (38), who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of bribery and abuse of office, was released a day later. This was announced by the Prosecutor's Office of Sint Maarten (OM) on Saturday evening. According to the OM, Brison remains a suspect in the ongoing "Lisbon" criminal investigation.

Brison, 38, is leader of the UP Party, one of Sint Maarten's two coalition parties.

However, further arrests or house searches cannot be ruled out, the OM said. On Friday, house searches were carried out in the politician's home and at his workplace in the parliament building on Sint Maarten.

The so-called “Lissabon” investigation is being conducted by RST under the direction of the Central Team of the Attorney General’s Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, according to the Sint Maarten Public Prosecution Office.

In general, the Central Team focuses on a specialized approach to combat corruption and subversive crimes.