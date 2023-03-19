A Dutch woman died on Friday in the Austrian winter sports area of ​​Serfaus. The police told the Kronen Zeitung that the 20-year-old woman ended up under an avalanche.

Around 10:30 a.m. the alarm message was received at the control center Tirol. A short time later, a search operation with police and emergency helicopter as well as mountain rescue, piste rescue, and dog handlers was immediately initiated. Two hours later, the 20-year-old woman was able to be located, the Austrian newspaper wrote.



At the beginning of the afternoon, the woman's body was removed from under the snow. However, help was of no avail.

The young Dutch woman triggered the avalanche herself in open terrain and was buried up to two meters deep and had no avalanche transceiver with her. "It can be ruled out that other people are buried," said the Komperdell cable car in a statement, the Kronen Zeitung reported.