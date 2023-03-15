A car crashed into a cafe on Sierenborch in Amsterdam early on Wednesday morning, causing a fire. No one got hurt. The police think the incident was deliberate.

Emergency services responded to the cafe around 2:40 a.m. and found a burning car inside the building. Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, first responders could confirm that there was no one in the car or the cafe. No one got hurt, but the catering establishment sustained significant damage.

“Based on the initial investigation, detectives think that this may have been intentional and that someone deliberately drove into the building,” the police said. “Why and who is not yet clear.” The police are also still looking for the driver of the car.

Investigators called on anyone with information that could help with their investigation to come forward.