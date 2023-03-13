Over a month since massive earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, very few people from the disaster area have received visas to stay with family in the Netherlands. Despite the priority the Dutch government promised, it takes weeks for people to get a visa for staying with relatives in the Netherlands, lawyers representing these families told NOS.

A month ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs promised priority to short-term visa applications from people in the disaster zone who want to stay with relatives in the Netherlands temporarily. This only applies to first- and second-degree family members - parents, siblings, and children, and not aunts, uncles, or cousins. And the Dutch family member is responsible for accommodating and caring for their relatives.

Hundreds of people in Turkey and Syria said they want to stay with relatives in the Netherlands temporarily. The Ministry told NOS that visas had been issued but would give no numbers. Lawyers representing these families know of only a handful of people who got their visas.

“Sending documents to Turkey, making an appointment at the consulate, and processing a visa make the whole process take weeks,” lawyer Ismet Ozkara told NOS. He represents nearly 40 families from the earthquake zone. So far, two have a visa. Getting an appointment at the Dutch consulate in Ankara alone takes about three weeks, he said.

Bahattin Aydin is another lawyer representing dozens of families trying to get visas. He knows of only one family who managed to do so in the past month. The guarantee that family members in the Netherlands have to provide causes the most delays, Aydin said to NOS. “It takes a few days or even a week to make an appointment with the municipality. Then the documents have to be sent to Turkey by post, taking another week.”

Lawyer Elmas Ceylan also said the visa process is more difficult than expected. “But it is really good that with this priority, a gesture is made to the victims of the earthquake. Obtaining a visa in a normal situation can easily take several months.”

Other countries have also promised priority in visa applications for people from the earthquake zone. Germany has issued over a thousand visas. Austria has issued 20 so far, according to the broadcaster.