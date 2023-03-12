Residents of the Drenthe village of Nieuw-Dordrecht, in the municipality of Emmen, were startled by the explosion of an ATM at Rietdekkershof at around 04:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police are looking for at least four suspects. They fled in an unknown direction, possibly in a dark-colored car.

Het onderzoek naar de plofkraak in #NieuwDordrecht is volop gaande. Ook de EOD is ter plaatse gekomen. We zoeken minstens vier verdachten. Uit onderzoek moet nog blijken hoe en in welke richting ze zijn weggevlucht en of er buit is gemaakt. Meer info: https://t.co/zem7ZYv8ZE — Politie Drenthe (@POL_Drenthe) March 12, 2023

According to the police, the area was cordoned off and the Explosives Ordnance Disposal Service (EOD) is investigating what kind of explosive was used. The EOD is also investigating whether there are other explosive devices in the vicinity of the ATM. Local residents were temporarily accommodated at a nearby location. The situation was declared safe around 11 a.m. and residents were able to return home.

However, It is still unclear if anything was stolen. This cannot be investigated until the situation is declared safe. The extent of the damage is also still unclear.

Police are asking anyone with further information or video footage to come forward.