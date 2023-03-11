The demonstrators who gathered on Saturday for the protest action of Farmers Defence Force (FDF) and Samen voor Nederland are now leaving the Zuiderpark in The Hague again. With the action, the demonstrators wanted to express the views of farmers about the nitrogen policy and the forced buyout of farmers. They also demonstrated for other social problems, the FDF said, such as the allowance affair and the gas crisis in Groningen.

Thousands of people gathered in the park. Many of them carried upside-down Dutch flags, red farm handkerchiefs and heart balloons. Two tractors were parked in the field near the stage. More tractors were not allowed in by the city authorities. When leaving the field, the party asked the demonstrators to take their garbage back. They wanted to leave the field clean.

Around 11:30 a.m., a procession with a shovel and 14 trucks entered the park. These vehicles lined up along the field where the demonstrators were standing. The driver of the shovel was arrested for breaking through a police cordon. The driver resisted the arrest. Two police officers were slightly injured in the process. The police said that trucks without a permit at the Zuiderpark will be fined.

Furthermore, around noon, there was a brief commotion on the field. In the process, another person was arrested. The Red Cross said at the scene that there were no other incidents.

PVV leader Geert Wilders and Forum for Democracy leader Thierry Baudet, among others, addressed the demonstrators on Saturday.