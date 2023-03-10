One person was taken into police custody after officers in The Hague found an Albert Heijn bag filled with bundles of cash. Investigators counted a total of 100,050 euros bundled together when they made the discovery on Dignaland in the city's Mariahoeve en Marlot neighborhood.

Police on Wednesday said they saw the driver of a passenger car quickly meet up with a person standing on Hendrinaland. "Suddenly the driver of the vehicle drove off at high speed in the direction of Hofzichtlaan. With squealing tires, the car turned onto Catharinaland and came to a stop on Dignaland," police said in a statement.

They then saw the driver take off running with the blue Albert Heijn bag in his hands. He tossed the bag away, and began walking towards Aegonplein.

"When officers looked in the bag, they saw a large amount of money covered in plastic wrap and bundled with rubber bands." Police suspect the encounter on Hendrinaland was part of a drug deal.

The driver who was seen throwing the bag away was detained on suspicion of money laundering. He was identified as a 28-year-old man, but his hometown and nationality was not released.

"The amount of money was seized and will not be returned to the suspect," police said.