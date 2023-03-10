Solar Team Eindhoven is building a solar-powered off-road car this year. As far as the students of TU Eindhoven know, their Stella Terra is the first off-road car that runs on sun energy. The solar panels on the car’s roof generate enough power to drive and to live on, for example, to charge devices or even to cook. That makes the user completely independent of the charging infrastructure.

“Building an off-road vehicle that does not rely on existing infrastructure presents whole new challenges,” said Wisse Bos, team manager of Solar Team Eindhoven. “The vehicle must be able to handle the tough conditions of off-roading but also remain efficient and light enough to be solar powered. To contradictions that we bring together with Stella Terra.”

Solar Team Eindhoven wants to challenge the industry to innovate off the beaten path. “Our goal is to inspire the current market and society in order to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future - in mobility as well as energy,” Bos said.

The students are currently developing the car and hope to have it on the road in September.