GreenCityTrip will launch its night trains to Prague and Dresden on April 21, the company announced. Tickets to the Czech Republic capital start from 244 euros, and to the German city from 274 euros.

GreenCityTrip describes Prague as “one of the oldest and most beautiful cities of Europe.” It survived the Second World War with almost all its buildings intact, “so today you can admire architectural styles from all times.” The city also offers cozy restaurants and a vibrant nightlife scene.

Dresden is often called the “Florence on the Elbe,” with all its baroque towers and domes to admire. “Culture and architecture everywhere you look,” GreenCityTrip said. Dresden has a lot to offer when it comes to shopping, art, and food. “There is also much to discover in the area,” with quick and easy travel on the S-Bahn.

The GreenCityTrips take five days. On day one, you depart from the Netherlands in the evening. You arrive at the destination on day two and have the rest of the day, day three, and day four to explore. The train waits at the destination during this time. On the evening of day four, you depart back to the Netherlands, where you arrive on day five.

Ticket prices include the return train ride, two overnight stays on the train, and two overnight stays in a hotel. Trains depart from Amsterdam Central Station, Amersfoort Central Station, and Deventer in the Netherlands.