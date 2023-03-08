Those on the hunt for a career change are increasingly looking for a job with social impact, especially positions that involve working with refugees. Over the past 12 months, there were three times more job searches with the word “refugees” on the job site Indeed than the year before. Indeed suspects this has to do with the war in Ukraine and the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The job site analyzed millions of searches in the Netherlands from February 2021 through last month. For example, the site noticed that the interest in working at the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) has also grown. The search term “COA” was used more than twice as often, while search terms like “Red Cross” were used about 71 percent more often than before.

Rising energy costs were a big factor in influencing what people find important in a job. Job seekers searched for specific salaries much more often over the past twelve months than a year earlier.

According to Indeed, a salary estimate seems more important than ever, and people may be searching for specific amounts more often as the cost of living has shot up. For example, the words “50,000 euros” were entered 165 percent more often in the search function. “The increase seems to be an indication that some job seekers are in dire need,” said Indeed’s Stan Snijders.

In addition, people seem to be looking for a second part-time job more often because of the increased costs. The number of searches for vacancies with “part-time work from home” increased by 69 percent. A specific number of hours per week is more common, which may also be related to increased costs, Snijders speculated. “There may be people who are looking for extra income in addition to their current job because of the rising fixed costs.”

Indeed said it is also striking that people are increasingly searching outside their field of expertise. Jobs that do not require experience were searched for twice as often as a year ago. Job seekers searched for “care without a diploma” almost one and a half times more often.

The number of job searches related to the coronavirus pandemic fell sharply. For example, search terms related to the coronavirus testing centers or Covid-19 vaccinations were very rare.

The number of unfilled vacancies in the Netherlands has continued to steadily grow, and is almost back to the record from last November, Indeed said in February. Of all sectors in the Netherlands, Defense had the largest percentage growth in the number of unfilled vacancies. According to the site, this is probably a direct result of the war in Ukraine.