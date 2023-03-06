A newborn baby boy who fell out of a second-story window at a refugee housing facility in The Hague last month has died from his injuries, said the Public Prosecution Service (OM). The boy fell from the Salvation Army facility on Jacob Catsstraat on February 24, and was pronounced dead on Monday.

He was less than a month old when he died. His 32-year-old mother was taken into custody on the day of the incident. She was later remanded into custody, and was being kept in a penal psychiatric center, the OM said.

"The preliminary suspicion against her has been changed from 'attempted manslaughter' to 'manslaughter,'" the OM stated. Her next hearing is set for Wednesday, when a court can extend her pre-trial detention for a maximum of 90 days.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. Responding emergency workers found the baby alongside De Schildershoek, a former nursing home and homeless shelter that has been in use as a shelter for 350 Ukrainian refugees for about a year.

Authorities have not yet disclosed details about the woman's nationality, and have not definitively stated if she was a resident of the center. She was the only person in the room from which the baby fell.