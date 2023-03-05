In the fight against sexism against women, D66 chairwoman Sigrid Kaag called for a ban on "perverted algorithms that spread inflammatory, hateful or illegal messages." According to Kaag, society cannot afford to allow a "toxic climate of sexism," she said at a D66 meeting in Amsterdam.

As part of the solution, Kaag sees major social platforms where women and minorities are "fair game." "The profits are for the tech giants, the costs are for society," she said at the meeting ahead of International Women's Day. Kaag wants to ban these perverse algorithms "because these online sentiments always find their way into real life. Therefore, they pose a threat to our society."

According to Kaag, sexism paralyzes democracy and endangers the progress of the Netherlands. The minister drew attention to the still disadvantaged position of women. They still cannot count on equal treatment and the consequences of this are great, Kaag stressed.

Also on Twitter, the Dutch Finance Minister expressed her thoughts regarding International Women's Day, stressing that “Together, men side by side with women, we can find the way forward.”

"Women should never feel a hesitation to step forward. That this hesitation is increasingly common, that is the problem. That is not only bad for women themselves, it is also harmful for our country. Our democracy does not work well if not everyone can participate," Kaag emphasized.