Feyenoord left it late to beat relegation candidates FC Groningen in de Kuip on Saturday. A goal from Oussama Idrissi in the 88th minute led Feyenoord past their opponents, who had ten men for a large portion of the second half after a controversial sending-off for Isak Dyvbik Määttä.

Arne Slot made no surprising decisions with his side. Sebastian Szymanski and Gernot Trauner were back in the squad as both recovered from injuries.

Feyenoord had three chances to open the scoring in the first half; however, David Hancko, Santiago Gimenez, and Idrissi all failed to convert.

The game turned on its head after 52 minutes played. Groningen full-back Dyvbik Määttä kicked the ball onto Alireza Jahanbaksch, who was lying on the floor at the time. The referee gave a second booking, with Groningen players incensed at the decision.

Feyenoord hit the bar in the 85th minute, also missing the rebound. Hancko headed the ball onto the bar after a shot from Danilo had deflected into his path. The rebound was headed over by Gimenez.

Many Feyenoord fans would have worried that the goal would not come at that moment, but it came just three minutes later. The Rotterdammers will be hoping it is the champion's luck as Idrissi's cross was missed by Danilo in the middle and therefore went into the far corner, out of reach of the hands of Groningen keepers Michael Verrips.

Feyenoord has a hugely significant week to come. They face Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday before playing the Klassieker in Amsterdam on Sunday against Ajax.