Feyenoord came back from being two goals down to win 4-2 on Sunday against FC Utrecht. The Rotterdammers were a goal down within two minutes, but Igor Paixao, an own goal, David Hancko, and youngster Leo Sauer scored to ensure that the Rotterdammers got all three points.

The victory closes the gap to seven points with league leader PSV, who lost for the first time in the league this season on Saturday against NEC Nijmegen.

Manager Arne Slot gave left-back Quilindschy Hartman a start even though the 22-year-old missed the last two matches for the Netherlands national side due to injury.

The away side silenced De Kuip after just a minute and a half played. A corner was headed out to Othman Boussaid on the edge of the area, who didn’t hesitate hitting it into the far corner.

It was the earliest goal in a match that Feyenoord have conceded at home this century.

Slot’s side responded well, putting Utrecht under pressure. Utrecht keeper Vasilias Barkas knocked a shot wide from Igor Paixao after 17 minutes played.

But the away side doubled their lead against the run of play. A perfect pass from former Feyenoord midfielder Jens Toornstra found the onrushing Niklas Vesterlund, who had come forward from right back. Hartman took Vesterlund down from behind before Utrecht could convert the opportunity.

The foul happened in the box, resulting in a penalty that Sam Lammers finished to make it 0-2. It got worse for Feyenoord as the tackle resulted in Hartman getting injured and taken off.

But the goalscoring was not finished in the first half. Paixao brought his team back within one goal with a screamer from distance.

It was Paixao’s fourth goal from outside the penalty area this season. No other player has scored as many in the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord equalized in the 65th minute. A brilliant one-two between David Hancko and Paixao led to the Czech defender shooting at goal. Barkas saved his shot before Bart Nieuwkoop headed it towards goal. His header was going wide until it hit Utrecht midfielder Oscar Fraulo and went in.

Hancko continued his brilliant attacking form this season, putting Feyenoord ahead for the first time in the game with a brilliant striker after 70 minutes of playing. He nutmegged his opponent before driving the ball high into the far corner.

A mistake by FC Utrecht substitute Zidane Iqbal put the game to bed. The midfielder signed from Manchester United lost the ball in midfield, which Leo Sauer pounced on. Sauer carried the ball towards goal and lofted the ball over Barkas.

Feyenoord almost made it five in the final stages, but Ondrej Lingr hit the crossbar.

The chances of Feyenoord winning the title are still slim, but some may have more hope after this weekend. The Rotterdammers face the bottom-ranked team in the Eredivisie FC Volendam on Thursday.

