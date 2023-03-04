SV Spakenburg will face PSV in the KNVB Beker semi-finals. The draw for the semi-finals was made on Saturday evening. The side from Bunschoten will host the cup holders. The other semi-final will be Ajax against Feyenoord.

Spakenburg has surprised many by making it this far. The amateurs defeated Eredivisie sides FC Groningen and then FC Utrecht away to make it to the semi-finals. hey are just the third amateur side ever to reach this stage. PSV won the KNVB Beker last season. They beat arch-rivals Ajax 2-1 in the final.

Ajax will face Feyenoord in Rotterdam in the other semi-final. The two sides last faced each other in the semi-finals in 2019. Ajax won that match 0-3 in de Kuip.

Spakenburg player Masies Artien performed the draw. The matches will be played on the 4th, 5th, or 6th of April.