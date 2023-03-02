Police said a 29-year-old Ede man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the discovery of a dead body in a vehicle parked at a national forest lot. The body of the 45-year-old Belgian was found early on February 13, but police suggested that the vehicle may have been in the area since the end of January.

The car was parked outside of the Stroeze Zand, a national forest in Voorthuizen, Gelderland. When the discovery was disclosed a day later, police did not rule out the crime. The cause and manner of death was not yet known.

"After intensive investigation by the detective team, the team was able to arrest a suspect," police said in a statement. More arrests are possible in the future.

Authorities spent the hours after the discovery speaking with people in the area. A forensic investigation was also carried out at the scene. Police said the 45 tips they received from the public helped their investigation.

"We emphatically ask witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police to come forward," police said in a statement released on February 14. "The investigative team is very interested in information about the night itself, but also the days leading up to when the deceased person was found."

Authorities asked to see dashcam footage from the area near the Stroeze Zand parking lot near Harderwijkerkarweg to help shed light on what happened. Detectives had hoped to speak with anyone who was in the lot since January 30.