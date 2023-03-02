A young girl from Amsterdam was seriously injured in a stabbing on Thursday afternoon in the Gothenburg city center. The girl was stabbed several times, including in the stomach, when she was in Brunnsparken, one of the busiest central areas of the Swedish city. She was there visiting the family at the time of the incident, a family friend told De Telegraaf.

The girl's injuries are "serious but stable," police said. She was taken to a children's hospital in the area. Authorities identified her as being 10, but the Telegraaf's source said she is 9 years of age. "A woman who is related to the girl received knife injuries on one arm but is not said to be seriously injured; however she was taken to the hospital by ambulance."

Local newspaper Göteborg-Posten said the second victim is 65 years of age. Other media outlets said she is the young girl's grandmother, and was one of the family members who tried to protect the child during the attack. A police press officer said that the injuries on the older woman's arms indicated defense wounds.

The incident happened at about 12:35 p.m., police said. Another representative of the police said that several young people who were in the square at the time of the attack wrestled the suspect to the ground. They were then aided by an off-duty police officer and security guards. Police arrived on scene a few minutes after the attack and quickly arrested the alleged attacker on suspicion of attempted murder.

There was no known connection between the suspect, a 35-year-old man, and the girl, police told Sveriges Radio. Local media outlets said the man previously served time in prison, and has had contact in the past with social services.

Terrorism is not believed to be the motive, but the reason for the attack is still under investigation.