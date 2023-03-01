Residents of the Netherlands can file their income tax returns this year starting on Wednesday. Any entrepreneur or individual told by the Belastingdienst to file taxes has to submit their declaration for the past year by May 1.

Those who were not instructed to file their tax return by the deadline have to do so within five years.

Last year, an estimated 9.5 million income tax returns were submitted to the Belastingdienst, the Dutch tax office. That was slightly less than the record of 9.8 million set in 2021.

Last year, the Belastingdienst asked 6.8 million private individuals to file a return, as well as 1.5 million entrepreneurs. The fact that the number of declarations was higher was because people who did not have to file a declaration did so of their own accord.

In some cases, this led to them receiving some money from the government, including a refund on some money already paid to the office.