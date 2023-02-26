After a match between two clubs in amateur football in Naarden in Noord-Holland on Saturday, a player was injured when he was attacked by players from the opposing team. His teammate was also attacked, the police still investigates whether it was the same group. A 29-year-old man from Hilversum was arrested, police said on Sunday.

The assault occurred on the grounds of the NVC football club on Amersfoortsestraatweg. About seven NVC players kicked and hit a 26-year-old player of BVV'31 from Blaricum in the dressing room. In the process, the victim's head was also hit. A 29-year-old BVV'31 player was also kicked and pushed to the ground. After bystanders intervened, the fighting stopped and the victims could be relieved, NOS reported.

The police, who spoke of an “explosion of violence”, is investigating and looking for witnesses. The two victims reported the incident to the police and went to a doctor to have their injuries treated.