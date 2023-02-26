Two people were injured Saturday night when the fire escape of a student house collapsed at the Hoge Rijndijk in Leiden. The two were standing on the stairs smoking a cigarette around 10:40 p.m. when it suddenly collapsed. Both victims were taken to a hospital. One of them is seriously injured, Omroep West reported.

When the fire escape collapsed, it fell through a glass ceiling and caused the two people to fall from a great height, according to a spokesperson for the fire service.

Several emergency services have been deployed at the scene of the accident, Omroep West reported. The fire brigade, as well as six ambulances, and two trauma helicopters, were called in. In the end, one of these was not needed.

However, there is no further danger of collapse, according to the security region.