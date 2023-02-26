The family of the woman shot dead in the parking lot of the Walburg shopping center in Zwijndrecht last month said it is "deeply moved" by news of the arrest of suspect Minh Nghia V. "After a very emotional week in which one of the daughters of our murdered Michel made an urgent appeal to (TV programme) Opsporing Verzocht, we could not have received better news this weekend," the family said in a press statement via the organization Namens de Familie.

The 49-year-old suspect of the fatal shooting in a shopping center in Zwijndrecht last January was arrested in Schiedam on Saturday afternoon, the police said. He had been on the run since the shooting.

In the incident, the 66-year-old woman was shot. Her 38-year-old daughter, the suspect's ex-girlfriend, was seriously injured, but is recovering. "Our family immediately thanked all investigators for their tireless efforts and the success achieved," the family said, speaking of "great relief" at the arrest. "We are grateful to everyone who supported us and helped with the manhunt, whether in spirit or not."

The family further asks that comments and questions be directed to the family spokesperson. Namens de Familie is part of Slachtofferhulp Nederland and assists families who have been in the news as a result of something like a shooting, for example.