The total cost for an electric car rose sharply in the past year. The purchase price of the average electric car increased again, while the operating costs also increased rapidly due to higher energy prices and insurance premiums, said the ANWB on Tuesday. The Dutch travel association published its report on electric driving, based on a consumer survey conducted in ten European countries.

Although electric driving became considerably more expensive in 2022, it was still slightly cheaper at 61.4 cents per kilometer than driving a petrol car, which cost about 63.4 cents. Electric driving must be within reach for more Dutch people, if the country wants to achieve its climate goals. Affordability is crucial here, the organization said.

According to the ANWB, a quarter of consumers in the Netherlands plan to purchase an electric car within five years. However, the average purchase price of a new electric car has risen above 45,000 euros. At the same time, the price that consumers are willing to pay for a new electric car fell to 29,000 euros. This indicates a gap of about 17,000 euros.

At the moment, there are only ten models that have a maximum price of 35,000 euros, meaning consumers do not have a great deal of choice. The range of affordable models must be expanded, the ANWB said.

A purchase subsidy will also remain necessary to encourage electric driving. In 2022, this national subsidy was still approximately 3,500 euros, but the amount has been reduced to 2,900 euros as of this year.

Of the countries studied, the Netherlands and Denmark are leaders when it comes to electric driving. The number of electric vehicles in these two countries accounts for 3.7 percent and 4 percent of the total fleet, respectively, the ANWB said. The Netherlands also has the highest number of public charging points. In other countries, the charging infrastructure often leaves much to be desired.