The Dutch army won’t only train Ukrainian soldiers abroad but also on Dutch soil. Commander of the Armed Forces Onno Eichelsheim confirmed this in the Telegraaf. He wouldn’t go into much detail because he worried people would gather at the barracks to watch.

The general said that training Ukrainian troops includes several aspects related to the weapons and vehicles the Netherlands supplies to Ukraine. “It happens at various locations. Think of medical education or training on vehicles. Of course, we are preparing the Ukrainians for the tank deliveries,” said Eichelsheim in De Telegraaf. “We are bringing in personnel who have previously worked with this weapon. They are preparing the training.”

Sources told the Telegraaf that Dutch soldiers would train Ukrainian troops on using the Fennek reconnaissance vehicle, among other things. In Amersfoort, Ukrainians will learn how to operate tanks and armored vehicles in combat situations.

At the beginning of this week, the Ministry of Defense announced it would make approximately 230 extra soldiers available to train Ukrainian soldiers and officers in Germany. Dutch soldiers also provide training for Ukrainians in Great Britain. The courses include medical training, operating drones, clearing mines, and driving and sailing exercises.