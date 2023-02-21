As expected, the entire Tweede Kamer voted on Tuesday for the reintroduction of the basic study grant for students at research and applied sciences universities. This will almost certainly bring an end to the loan system that students detested, and they will receive some cash in their bank account again from the 2023-2024 academic year. The law still has to be discussed by the Eerste Kamer, the Dutch Senate, but it is destined for approval given the broad support.

Students are only entitled to a basic grant if the time normally reserved for a study has not yet passed. This “nominal duration of study” is often four years, but can be five or six years in some programs.

As a result, some of the students will still miss out out on the grant: specifically, those who have completed a study of four years and will start their fifth year of study in September do not receive a monthly amount of money.

Students living with their parents will receive 110 euros per month, while their fellow students who live on their own will receive 275 euros. Students living away from home will temporarily receive 164 euros on top of this amount. This includes compensation for the loss of purchasing power due to the high prices of groceries and energy.

Children from low-income households are also entitled to a supplementary grant of a maximum of 416 euros. The exact amount they will receive depends on the income their parents earn, and the size of the family.

Although the law still has to pass the Senate and is therefore not officially finished yet, the education agency DUO will already begin informing students about it. A tool will be available on the organization's website that allows students to see what they are entitled to receive. The government agency will also inform students through higher education institutions and by organizing online seminars. After approval from the Senate, DUO will also write to students personally.

Opposition parties complained last week about what they consider to bea grant amount that is too low, and the fate of the 'unlucky generation'. This is how the students are often mentioned who studied during the years of the student loan system. They can reduce their loan by up to roughly 3,000 euros through various schemes by way of compensation. The opposition parties consider this amount a pittance compared to their often high student debt. Nevertheless, the opposition sees the introduction of the basic grant as an improvement.

The basic grant was replaced by the loan system in 2015 by the Rutte II Cabinet, with the support of VVD, PvdA, GroenLinks and D66, and quickly lost popularity due to rising debts among students. The current Rutte IV Cabinet promised in the coalition agreement to reverse the decision.

The vote on Tuesday is positive in itself, but there is still a long way to go, said the National Student Union (LSVb). "We also feel disappointment. A group of people, once they have graduated, will be stuck with extra high debts for years to come. It is difficult for them to find a home. And the compensation for them is too low," said the union’s chair, Joram van Velzen.

The students who fell under the loan system lost about 14,000 euros more than those who received the basic grant, he claimed. “Now they will receive 1,400 euros as compensation. We don't know exactly how many people fall into the unlucky generation, but probably a few more billion euros will have to be added. That not only has a positive effect for these students, but is also an investment in society. We all benefit from that."

The LSVb currently has no protests planned to demand a higher compensation. "We are looking at the Senate with the side-eye. We also hope that more money will be made available with the Spring [budget] Memorandum. Some parties have said that the compensation should be increased. Let's see then."