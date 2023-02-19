The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Dutch citizens in Paramaribo to avoid the city center, government buildings and places with heavy traffic. The ministry has updated its travel advice for Paramaribo following Friday's riots.

According to the ministry, it is possible that there will be demonstrations again in which violence could be used again. It is recommended to follow local media reports and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra wrote on Twitter that he spoke to Surinamese diplomat Albert Ramdin about recent events in Paramaribo. “The rule of law is of fundamental importance in the Netherlands, Suriname and around the world. Calling for violence is therefore unacceptable.”

Goed om mijn gewaardeerde collega Albert Ramdin gesproken te hebben over de recente gebeurtenissen in Suriname. De rechtstaat is van fundamenteel belang in Nederland, Suriname en overal ter wereld. Oproepen tot geweld is daarom onacceptabel. pic.twitter.com/gLhDdPfi0y — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) February 18, 2023

On Friday, the parliament in Paramaribo was stormed during a demonstration attended by thousands of people. Stores and government buildings were vandalized and looted, and some people were injured. According to police, 119 people were arrested. Of these, 37 are still in custody.