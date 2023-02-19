After the riots in Paramaribo, 26 people have reported to the Paramaribo Academic Hospital, wrote the newspaper Dagblad Suriname referencing the Surinam Ministry of Health. One person reportedly has suffered head injuries and is in serious condition.

Of the 26 people who checked into the emergency room, four were reportedly admitted: two people with gunshot wounds and two with head injuries. According to the Surinamese newspaper, a total of four people were admitted with gunshot wounds, but two of them were able to return home after treatment. Among the injured were a member of the military police, a police officer and two businessmen. According to Dagblad Suriname, there were no reports of injuries or casualties at other hospitals.

On Friday, thousands of people took part in a demonstration in the Surinamese capital. The demonstrators expressed their anger over President Chan Santokhi's policies and the economic crisis in Suriname. The demonstration got out of control and led to the storming of the parliament.

According to Surinamese media, the security services 'failed' to respond adequately to the situation, AD reported. “Information was known in advance that troublemakers would mingle with the crowd to disrupt order. If the situation had been sufficiently anticipated, the rioters would not have succeeded in storming the Assembly Building,” wrote Star Nieuws.

Stores and gas stations were stormed in several locations in Paramaribo. The police have since arrested 119 people.