The Immigration and Naturalization Service IND has recently received many invalid applications for the admission system for Ukrainians. Among them are people from a third country who obtained a residence permit in Ukraine after the outbreak of the war and then traveled to the Netherlands. State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum Affairs) fears a "pull effect" if the admission rules are interpreted broadly, and therefore wants them strictly enforced.

Ukrainians fleeing the war instigated by Russia can get a sticker in their passports entitling them to reception, medical care and work. This so-called Temporary Protection Directive is explicitly for war refugees. It is therefore also conditional. For example, Ukrainians who have worked as migrant workers in another European Union (EU) country are not allowed to claim it. Not even if they have returned to their war-torn homeland after being rejected.

These types of applications that do not meet the conditions have been received by the IND more frequently recently, Van der Burg wrote in a letter to the Tweede Kamer. The minister does not want to make the rule "even more generous," as he believes the Netherlands is already more lenient than required by the EU, also compared to other countries.

Since the outbreak of war a year ago, nearly 90,000 Ukrainians have registered with a Dutch municipality. Currently, about 750 refugees from the country arrive in the Netherlands per week.