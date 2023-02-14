King Willem-Alexander spent Tuesday afternoon in The Hague meeting with family members and friends whose loved ones were victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey in Syria. He spoke with them about the situation in both countries while visiting the VaderCentrum Adam in the city's Laakkwartier district. Jan van Zanen, the mayor of The Hague, accompanied the king.

Willem-Alexander, who also paid a visit to the VaderCentrum when he was a prince, listened to stories from those in attendance. One woman said that eleven of her family members were pulled out from under the rubble. "I saw it and didn't want to believe it," she said of the disaster.

Another man there said that he has been speaking with people in the affected areas who are struggling. The king called it "a very difficult situation" and wished the man "a great deal of strength" and perseverance. The king told those present that he knows in his heart that the whole of the Netherlands sympathizes with them.

Many people with a Turkish, Syrian, Turkish-Arab and Kurdish background live in The Hague. They meet in places like the VaderCentrum, where the king attended the daily meal for volunteers. He spoke to representatives from these communities about what they can do for their affected family and friends.

The VaderCentrum is organizing a benefit campaign for those affected by the earthquakes on Wednesday, during the Giro555 national fundraising day. There will be a solidarity meeting, a meal and a cultural program.