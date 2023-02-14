A Dutch canine search team found a 13-year-old girl alive under the rubble in the Turkish region of Hatay on Monday evening. A recovery team pulled the girl from the rubble after the dogs signaled her location, a spokesperson of the rescue dogs foundation RHWW said.

“We go along the rubble with the dogs, and after a signal of a scent trial that the dogs pick up, the recovery companies come into action,” the spokesperson said. He could not say how long the girl had been under the rubble. According to Omroep Gelderland, she was stuck there for 184 hours, more than seven and a half days.

#BREAK Meisje van 13 levend gevonden op aanwijzing van onze honden! Meer details volgen later.



Several Dutch rescue dog teams arrived in the region on Sunday evening. They joined the search for missing people around noon on Monday. “We work in six-hour shifts and go day and night,” an RHWW spokesperson said earlier.

The RHWW deployment consists of nearly 30 people and 18 dogs. They’re active in the area in eastern Turkey that was hit hard by the earthquakes. The rescue workers stay in tents near a stadium.

It was previously announced that rescue dogs from the Signi foundation had so far found about 30 deceased people.