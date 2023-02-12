Three men from Emmen were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of involvement in the death of a 35-year-old man. The victim was found dead in the gallery of an apartment complex in the Hunenbaan around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. According to the police, the body was found under suspicious circumstances.

The Police is still investigating how the man died. All scenarios are still open. A crime cannot yet be ruled out either, according to the police.

The arrested suspects are a 20-year-old, a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old man from Emmen. They are still in custody and are being interrogated.