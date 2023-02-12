Image
A police officer at a crime scene in 2020 - Credit: PhotographerFromAmsterdam / DepositPhotos - License: DepositPhotos
Sunday, 12 February 2023 - 19:10
Three young men arrested after dead man found in gallery in Emmen
Three men from Emmen were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of involvement in the death of a 35-year-old man. The victim was found dead in the gallery of an apartment complex in the Hunenbaan around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. According to the police, the body was found under suspicious circumstances.
The Police is still investigating how the man died. All scenarios are still open. A crime cannot yet be ruled out either, according to the police.
The arrested suspects are a 20-year-old, a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old man from Emmen. They are still in custody and are being interrogated.
Reporting by ANP