Parliamentarians called on Dutch companies still operating in Russia to explain this in the Tweede Kamer. A parliamentary majority supported a GroenLinks motion to organize a hearing with JDE Peet's, Philips, and Unilever. These companies were named in a Volkskrant publication on Friday because they still operate in Russia, which invaded Ukraine about a year ago.



The GroenLinks motion is also supported by the coalition parties VVD, D66, ChristenUnie, CDA and the opposition parties PvdA and DENK. Tom van der Lee (GroenLinks) wants to talk to the companies quickly and therefore proposed an urgent procedure. The invited companies can decide for themselves whether or not to accept the invitation.

Van der Lee considers it a "painful fact" that Dutch companies are still active in Russia. "Sanctions are obviously not violated, but out of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, we should expect more from these companies."

The MP is also keen to speak to JDE Peet's, the Amsterdam-listed company that produces Douwe Egberts coffee and Pickwick tea, among other products. According to the Volkskrant, the company does not answer questions about its presence in Russia and has not released a statement on the matter.