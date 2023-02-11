The preliminary interim total of Giro555 proceeds for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria is more than 16 million euros, the organization announced Saturday. The goal of the nationwide campaign is to raise money for emergency aid such as shelter, clothing, medical care and food for those affected.

Oxfam Novib general director and Giro555 campaign manager Michiel Servaes called the Dutch commitment "heartwarming." Servaes is currently in Turkey to see how relief efforts are going and what is needed. Several organizations behind Giro555 are active in the hard-hit metropolis of Gaziantep and the Hatay region. According to Servaes, the Turkish authorities and the Red Crescent, the Turkish Red Cross, are providing good assistance in delivering relief supplies to the affected villages in the region.



The cooperating relief organizations opened Giro555 last Tuesday after areas in Turkey and Syria were affected by the earthquakes early Monday morning. To draw attention to the relief effort, a Giro555 bus will be in front of the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht on Saturday. A national day of action for the victims will be held next Wednesday, with the participation of national and regional media.

Last Thursday, Giro555 also announced an interim count. At that time, the count was over 9 million euros.

The quake in southeastern Turkey had a magnitude of 7.8, with the epicenter located 26 kilometers northwest of Gaziantep, not far from the border with Syria. Another earthquake occurred later. The death toll rose to more than 24,000 on Saturday.