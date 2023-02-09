Over 115,000 childcare workers will receive an average wage increase of 11.86 percent over the next 18 months, labor unions FNV and CNV announced. Additionally, those paid the lowest wages in the sector will receive an additional adjustment bringing their pay above 14 euros per hour. The unions will continue to discuss a reduction in workload with employers.

On April 1, the workers will receive a 2 percent raise plus 150 euros gross per month. All employees will receive a one-off payment of a maximum of 525 euros, in proportion to the hours they work, on July 1. Then on January 1, wages will again increase by another 2 percent followed by a further 2 percent boost on April 1, 2024.

"It was very important for our members that wages go up because of the sky-high inflation. The fact that we have now made agreements about this gives us the opportunity to continue discussing matters such as work pressure and major staff shortages," explained FNV Zorg & Welzijn director Deddy Dorenbos.

"Given the current uncertainties, it is nice that we can agree on a short-term collective labor agreement, which gives us room to make additional wage agreements in 2024," added CNV Zorg & Welzijn director Chantal van Dijk.

Approximately 117,000 employees fall under the collective labor agreement.