Security officers at Schiphol Airport found a traveler hiding a knife in his belt buckle. The knife was discovered at the security check, the Koninklijke Marechaussee said on Twitter.

Vanmorgen een melding ontvangen vanuit de securitycheck. Er was een mes aangetroffen in een gesp van een riem. Wij hebben proces verbaal opgemaakt en de riem in beslag genomen. De verdachte heeft een boete gehad en deze direct betaald.#kmar #schiphol #verborgenmes #security pic.twitter.com/kxZ3J0vEhl — KMar Politiedienst Schiphol (@KMar_PenB_SPL) February 1, 2023

The officers seized the knife and filed an official report against the man. He paid a fine at the airport, said the Marechaussee, a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for border security, including at airports.

The Marechaussee did not say which flight the man wanted to take. A spokesperson also couldn't tell NOS if he caught his flight after the incident.