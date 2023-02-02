A legislative proposal to make doxing illegal will likely get support from a parliamentary majority on Thursday afternoon. But, the political parties still have many questions about how enforceable this ban is, NOS reported after surveying the parliamentarians.

Doxing is spreading someone’s address online with the goal that others will harass them. It is increasingly a problem for politicians, police officers, scientists, and journalists.

Political parties see the need for the ban but have questions. The CDA, for example, wonders whether it will be possible to prove in court that someone posted an address online with the intent of intimidation.

The D66 supports the ban but calls it “mopping with the tap open.” Business owners’ addresses are easily found via the Chamber of Commerce, and homeowners' addresses can be found via the Land Registry. D66 MP Joost Sneller wants such data better protected. “We must ensure that it is less easy for malicious parties to obtain address details of, for example, judges, lawyers, journalists, and scientists,” he said to NOS.

Several parties pointed out that the ban will give the police and Public Prosecution Service more options to act against this form of harassment, but they won’t suddenly have the extra capacity to enforce it.

The VVD and SGP want the maximum punishment for doxing to be longer than one year in prison. The PVV wants to ensure that people who intimidate officials don’t get off with community service.