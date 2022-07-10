People who distribute someone else's personal data as a way of intimidation may soon risk a prison sentence of up to one year behind bars, or a fine of up to 9,000 euros. The punishment is outlined in a bill which the Cabinet submitted to the Tweede Kamer to tackle the method of bullying, known as doxing.

The unwanted distribution or sharing of personal information, such as names and private addresses, has increased in recent years, particularly on social media and in chat groups. The government was already working on a proposal to make this tactic a criminal offence. The Tweede Kamer has also urged the same.

Minister of Justice Dilan Yeşilgöz states that criminalization doxing will offer more possibilities for the police and the Public Prosecution Service to act against this form of intimidation. Police officers themselves are also affected by this practice. When their data becomes publicly available, criminals can look up the details to apply pressure.

Emergency workers, politicians, journalists, scientists, opinion makers and local officials are increasingly being confronted with doxing. Ministers and members of parliament have been visited at home by activists in some cases as a result.

Others can also be affected by doxing, Yeşilgöz said. Ex-partners can release personal information on the internet to frighten someone.

Many forms of intimidation are already punishable by law, such as threats and stalking. According to the minister, it is necessary to make doxing a separate punishable offense. Prosecution of these practices is still difficult, because doxing does not necessarily come with the explicit threat of a serious crime, or a systematic invasion of privacy.

Another advantage to criminalizing doxing is that providers and online platforms will soon be able to take more action to remove this type of information. In addition, victims will be able to start civil proceedings against the person who posted the information.