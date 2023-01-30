Unilever appointed Hein Schumacher as its new CEO. Schumacher, currently the CEO of Royal FrieslandCampina, will take over from Alan Jope on July 1. Schumacher will receive a base salary of 1.85 million euros per year, Unilever said.

Jope announced his intention to step down as Unilever CEO in September last year. Schumacher’s appointment takes effect on June 1, and he will take over from Jope after a month-long handover period.

“We are delighted to welcome Hein as our new Chief Executive after an extensive, global search process,” Unilever chairman Nils Anderson said. He mentioned Schumacher’s experience leading Royal FrieslandCampina and, before that, H.J. Heinz.

“Hein has exceptional strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and strong experience in both developed and developing markets,” Anderson said. The Board looks forward to Hein realizing the full potential of Unilver as a winning business that delivers long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders.”

Schumacher said he was “delighted” by his appointment. “Unilever is a business with an impressive global footprint, a strong brand portfolio, a talented team, and an enviable reputation as a leader in sustainability,” he said. “I have become only more convinced by the strength of Unilever’s fundamentals and its clear growth potential.”

In addition to his fixed pay of 1.85 million euros annually, Schumacher will also be eligible for annual bonuses and relocation support. “His salary puts him at the median of our benchmark companies,” Unilever said.