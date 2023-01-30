Firefighters rescued a resident from an apartment balcony during a fire in The Hauge on Monday morning. Paramedics took the resident to a hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation, AD reports.

The fire started in the resident’s apartment in the flat building on Voltastraat at around 5:00 a.m. It caused a lot of smoke, which spread in the building’s gallery.

Een felle brand heeft vannacht een woning aan de #Voltastraat in #DenHaag verwoest. De brandweer schaalde op naar 'middelbrand'. De bewoner van de woning kon zelfstandig uit de woning komen en is naar het ziekenhuis vervoerd. De schade aan de woning is groot. pic.twitter.com/DzzNMiH4eD — District8.net (@RedactieD8) January 30, 2023

The fire department urged the other residents of the building to stay indoors and out of the smoke. Firefighters quickly had the blaze under control and then ventilated the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.