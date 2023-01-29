Dutch fries have become more expensive. That's because the price of the potatoes from the Netherlands used to make them has doubled in a year and a half to about 30 euros per 100 kilos. As a result, French fries in bars, a bag of chips or fries from the freezer are turning into an expensive snack. The reason for this is the dry summer last year as well as the increasing demand, reported Nu.nl.

Prices for the popular French fries potatoes have undergone a historic change since last year. Two years ago, the price of Dutch potatoes was 10 to 15 euros for 100 kilos. In 2023, however, farmers take about 30 euros per 100 kilos. The dramatic price increase is also worrying for the gastronomy sector. For instance, Frans van Rooij of chip shop association ProFri explained to NU.nl that fryers will soon lose 17 euros for 10 kilos of pre-fried chips. "That was 10 euros some time ago. It is heading towards a doubling."

The war in Ukraine also plays a role here, with rising energy costs automatically making the production of French fries more expensive. According to Van Rooij, prices at the chip store are only being increased to a limited extent, so that a bowl of fries is only increased by 20 percent to about 2.50 euros. For him, it is clear that this is only a temporary solution, as the actual price increase would have to be higher. For entrepreneurs, however, this would be risky because, unlike snack bars or cafeterias that regularly expect more customers, they cannot increase prices so quickly, Nu.nl reported.

Also, French fries manufacturers such as Farm Frites Aviko have to deal with higher purchase prices. Added to this are the high costs of energy, oil, packaging, and transport.

According to Bas Janssens, researcher at Wageningen University & Research, the price increase of those potatoes are a result of the dry summer. "Especially in Germany, Belgium and France, this led to mediocre harvests. The potato harvest in the Netherlands was still quite good. This has led to extra demand for Dutch potatoes from surrounding countries," told Janssens Nu.nl.