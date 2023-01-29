An incredible match between AZ and FC Utrecht ended in a 5-5 draw on Saturday. Both strikers from Greece scored hat tricks in the game. PSV got back to winning ways by comfortably beating Go Ahead Eagles 2-0.

Utrecht had taken the lead against AZ after 12 minutes when Anastasios Douvikas got his first goal of the day. Four minutes later and the Greek struck again to double the Utrecht lead. AZ got one back through Maxim Dekker, who scored his first goal for the AZ senior side, and they too scored two goals in quick succession as the other Greek striker on the pitch, Vangelis Pavlidis, scored two in three minutes to turn the game on its head.

However, the goalscoring was not finished for the first half, as ex-AZ defender Nick Viergever returned to hurt his former side by leveling the match. So for those losing track, that meant a 3-3 scoreline going into halftime. Douvikas completed his hat trick after 65 minutes to give Utrecht the lead again. The lead lasted 12 minutes until Mees de Wit scored for the Alkmaarders to level the match. Pavlidis completed his hat trick eight minutes later to give AZ the lead. As you would expect from a match like this, the goalscoring was not over. Sander van der Streek scored two minutes later to finally end the scoring after a total of ten goals were scored.

PSV defeated Go Ahead Eagles to bounce back from their midweek loss to FC Emmen. Joey Veerman and Anwar El Ghazi got the goals for Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side, who are now four points behind the leaders Feyenoord.

Vitesse and FC Volendam picked up vital wins in their battle against relegation. The club from Arnhem came back from a goal down away to Heerenveen to pick a 1-3 victory. After Pelle van Amersfoort had put Heerenveen ahead, goals from Bartosz Bialek, Gabriel Vidovic, and Million Manhoef scored to give Phillipe Cocu’s side a huge victory.

FC Volendam plunged FC Groningen into even bigger trouble as the Groningen side lost their second match in a row against a relegation candidate. After losing midweek to SC Cambuur, it was a late goal from Robert Muhren which gave Wim Jonk’s side the victory. Gaetano Oristanio had given Volendam the lead before Johan Hove equalized after 50 minutes. Calvin Twigt scored for Volendam before US international Ricardo Pepi scored for Groningen to level it before Muhren got the winner.

This finished a wonderful week for the Volendammers, who drew with Ajax midweek in Amsterdam. They are now up to 15th and four points ahead of Groningen, who are bottom of the table on goal difference.